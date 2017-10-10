FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cabot Corp to reduce activated carbon manufacturing capacity in Marshall, Texas
October 10, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Cabot Corp to reduce activated carbon manufacturing capacity in Marshall, Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp

* Cabot Corporation to reduce activated carbon manufacturing capacity in Marshall, Texas

* Cabot Corp - ‍has indefinitely idled three of seven production units at its activated carbon manufacturing facility in Marshall, Texas, USA​

* Cabot Corp - ‍Cabot expects the action plan will result in a pre-tax charge to earnings of approximately $9 million​

* Cabot Corp - ‍annual savings related to this action are estimated to be approximately $6 million, of which approximately $5 million is cash​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

