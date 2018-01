BRIEF-Cabot Microelectronics Reports Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share Of $0.12

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cabot Microelectronics Corp:

* CORP REPORTS STRONG RESULTS, INCLUDING RECORD REVENUE, FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q1 REVENUE $140 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $137.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* ‍EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR Q1 WAS 108.4% VERSUS 20.3% IN SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​

* CABOT MICROELECTRONICS-‍SEES ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR REST OF FISCAL YEAR TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF 21 TO 24%; HAD EARLIER EXPECTED IT TO BE 24 TO 27 % FOR FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: