BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces third quarter 2017 results, provides 2018 operating plan and three-year marcellus shale outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - Qtrly ‍equivalent daily production growth of 12 percent relative to prior-year comparable quarter​

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - ‍Based on Q4 guidance, company has tightened its 2017 daily production growth guidance range to 9 - 11 percent​

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - ‍Company has also reaffirmed its total 2017 program spending of $845 million​

* Cabot Oil & Gas - ‍Initiated 2018 daily production growth guidance range at 15 to 20 percent (17 to 22 percent pro forma for West Virginia divestiture)​

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - Qtrly total operating revenues $385.4 million versus $310.4 million

* Cabot Oil & Gas - Sees Q4 net production of 13,250 to 14,250 BBLS per day for crude oil and condensate; and 1,350 to 1,450 BBLS per day for NGLS​

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp sees ‍Q4 2017 net production guidance of 1,775 MMCF to 1,850 MMCF per day for natural gas​

* Cabot-Qtrly NGLS production below co's guidance range due to downtime at third-party plant in eagle ford that was impacted by Hurricane Harvey‍​