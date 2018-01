Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cache Logistics Trust:

* ‍ENTERS SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH AP SG 16 PTE. LTD. FOR DIVESTMENT OF HI-SPEED LOGISTICS CENTRE​ FOR S$73.8 MILLION

* ‍DEAL FOR S$73.8 MILLION​

* SALE‘S ESTIMATED NET GAIN ABOUT S$2.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)