Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cadence Bancorp:

* CADENCE BANCORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SECONDARY OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY CADENCE BANCORP, LLC

* CADENCE BANCORP - ‍COMMENCEMENT OF A REGISTERED PUBLIC SECONDARY OFFERING OF 7 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK​

* CADENCE BANCORP - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, CADENCE BANCORP LLC WILL OWN ABOUT 68.3% OF CADENCE BANCORPORATION‘S OUTSTANDING CLASS A COMMON STOCK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: