BRIEF-Cadence Design Systems Q2 profit $0.25/shr

July 24 (Reuters) - Cadence Design Systems Inc

* Cadence reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.98 to $1.04

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $475 million to $485 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion

* Q2 revenue $479 million versus I/B/E/S view $476.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.36 to $1.42

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $1.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $481.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: