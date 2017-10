Sept 15 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* Says Zydus receives two product approvals from the USFDA‍​

* Says modafinil tablets cleared by FDA for marketing

* Says both drugs to be manufactured at group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad

* Says modafinil tablets indicated for adults with a kind of sleep disorder

* Says FDA also gave tentative nod for solifenacin succinate tablets

