Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd

* Says Zydus announces settlement with Aptalis on CANASA (mesalamine suppository, 1 g)

* Due to settlement, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) will be able to market generic version of CANASA in U.S. starting on June 13, 2019