BRIEF-CAE reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 excluding items

Nov 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc
* CAE reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue C$646 million versus I/B/E/S view C$692 million
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAE Inc - Management outlook for fiscal 2018 unchanged
* CAE Inc - Defence backlog, including options and CAE’s interest in joint ventures, at end of quarter was $3.6 billion
* CAE Inc - Performance in quarter “continues to support” full year outlook
* CAE Inc - Total orders for quarter was $931 million, with more than half coming from co's defence customers