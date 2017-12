Dec 18 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $265 MILLION ADD-ON TERM LOAN FACILITY AND REDEMPTION OF CHESTER DOWNS NOTES

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP - CLOSING OF ADD-ON TERM LOAN REDUCES CO‘S ANNUAL INTEREST EXPENSE BY $20 MILLION

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT - EXPECT SAVINGS TO REACH A TOTAL OF $290 MILLION UPON COMPLETION OF OTHER RECENTLY ANNOUNCED REFINANCING ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: