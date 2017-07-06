FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment appoints senior executives
July 6, 2017 / 10:12 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment appoints senior executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment appoints senior executives to lead new growth initiatives

* Caesars entertainment corp - ‍marco roca will join caesars entertainment as president, global development​

* Caesars entertainment corp - ‍michael daly will join as senior vice president, strategy and m&a​

* Caesars entertainment- ‍completion of caesars entertainment operating co restructuring, anticipated by end q3 will create additional opportunities for growth​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

