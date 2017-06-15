FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp says CEOC received approvals from gaming authorities in Pennsylvania And Iowa
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 15, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp says CEOC received approvals from gaming authorities in Pennsylvania And Iowa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Announce important approvals from Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And Iowa Racing And Gaming Commission

* co,CEOC continue to engage with regulators in jurisdictions where approvals required for certain aspects of CEOC'S restructuring​

* CEOC received approvals from gaming authorities in Maryland, Mississippi And Illinois, certain of approvals required in New Jersey

* CEOC have received approvals from gaming authorities in Pennsylvania And Iowa

* Implementation of CEOC'S restructuring plan subject to completion of merger of caesars acquisition with,into Caesars Entertainment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.