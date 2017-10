BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment gets regulatory approvals for reorganization of CEOC​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Louisiana Gaming Control Board, Missouri Gaming Commission granted licenses, regulatory approvals for reorganization of CEOC​

* Now received approvals from all necessary gaming authorities for Caesars Entertainment Operating Company’s restructuring

* Now received approvals from all necessary gaming authorities for merger of Caesars Acquisition into Co

* Currently anticipates completing merger and CEOC‘S restructuring in first week of october​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: