March 7 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍​EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.48

* QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: