24 days ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, unit, announce approvals from New Jersey
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 14, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, unit, announce approvals from New Jersey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announce approvals from New Jersey Casino Control Commission​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - merger of CAC with and into Caesars Entertainment is subject to approval by stockholders of both companies

* Caesars Entertainment - in addition to New Jersey, companies received approvals from gaming authorities in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Illinois

* Caesars Entertainment - CEOC's restructuring is subject to completion of merger, certain financing activities and other customary closing conditions

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍co and CEOC continue to engage with regulators in 3 jurisdictions where approvals are required for CEOC's restructuring​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

