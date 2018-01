Jan 4 (Reuters) - Caesarstone Ltd:

* CAESARSTONE SAYS ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT TO THE CLAIM FILED AGAINST IT IN APRIL 2014 RELATED TO OCCUPATIONAL RISKS WITH SILICA DUST- SEC FILING

* CAESARSTONE SAYS ON COURT APPROVAL, CO TO MAKE ONE TIME PAYMENTS WITHOUT ANY ADMISSION OF LIABILITY, IN ABOUT $2.6 MILLION

* CAESARSTONE SAYS SETTLEMENT TO NOT HAVE AN EFFECT ON CO'S FINANCIAL POSITION OR RESULTS OF OPERATION FOR Q4 OF 2017 Source text : ( bit.ly/2CtcAzG ) Further company coverage: