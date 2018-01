Jan 17 (Reuters) - Caesarstone Ltd:

* CAESARSTONE SAYS RECEIVED AWARD IN ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS RELATING TO CLAIM FILED AGAINST THE CO IN APRIL 2012 BY KFAR GILADI & MICROGIL‍​ - SEC FILING

* CAESARSTONE LTD SAYS RECEIVED AWARD IN AMOUNT OF $68.3 MILLION RELATING TO THE APRIL 2012 CLAIM

* CAESARSTONE SAYS AS PER ARBITRATION AWARD, CO IS REQUIRED TO PAY KFAR GILADI & MICROGIL ABOUT $14 MILLION