Nov 13 (Reuters) - CafePress Inc

* Lloyd Miller urges CafePress Inc board to conduct an immediate review of all strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of co - SEC filing

* Lloyd Miller believes that current strategy being pursued by CafePress Inc management has not maximized shareholder value

* Lloyd Miller owns 20 pct stake in CafePress Inc as of Nov 9 Source text: (bit.ly/2jr6taQ) Further company coverage: