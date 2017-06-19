FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-CAI International announces expansion of revolving credit facility
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 19, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CAI International announces expansion of revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - CAI International Inc:

* CAI International Inc announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update

* CAI International Inc - ‍reached agreement with lenders to increase loan commitment from $775 million to $960 million​

* CAI International Inc - other than increase in loan commitment, all other terms of facility remain unchanged

* CAI International Inc - CAI estimates that its net income for q2 of 2017 will be between $10.7 million and $11.3 million, or 55 cents and 58 cents per share

* CAI International Inc - has committed leases for 185 newly manufactured railcars that it expects to be on lease by end of q4 of 2017

* Says ‍CAI has committed leases for 185 newly manufactured railcars that it expects to be on lease by end of Q4 of 2017​

* CAI International Inc - invested about $370 million in new containers, of which $105 million is expected to be delivered in Q2 and $202 million in Q3 of 2017

* CAI International Inc - CAI expects utilization of CAI's owned container fleet to be above 98% during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.