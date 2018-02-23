BRIEF-CAICA and unit form business and capital alliance with CSMEN

Feb 23 (Reuters) - CAICA Inc

* Says it and unit form business and capital alliance with CSMEN Co., LTD. on Feb. 23

* Says it and unit will acquire 512,500 shares(25.6 percent stake) of CSMEN Co., LTD., for 243.4 million yen in total, and payment date on March 12

* Says they will mainly cooperate on construction of chain block related customer management system, EC site system development and virtual currency settlement

