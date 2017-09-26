BRIEF-CAICA says business and capital alliance with Oceans

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CAICA Inc

* Says it will sign business and capital alliance agreement with Oceans inc. on Sept. 29

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on development of service system regarding block chaining technology and KIZUNA project related technology

* Says it will acquire 100 shares of Oceans inc. for 20 million yen, and raise voting power in Oceans inc. to 1.1 percent from 0 percent, effective October

