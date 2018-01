Jan 25 (Reuters) - CAICA Inc :

* Says it decided to acquire three firms, eWarrant Japan Securities KK, EWARRANT INTERNATIONAL LTD and EWARRANT FUND LTD, with total transaction amount of about 3.73 billion yen and transaction date on Feb. 1

