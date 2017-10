Aug 10(Reuters) - CAICA Inc

* Says it will acquire 51 percent voting power in NCXX Solutions Inc for 285.7 million yen and 49 percent voting power in NCXX Inc for 229.3 million yen respectively, which are wholly owned units of NCXX Group Inc

* Transaction date on Aug. 10

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Teychv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)