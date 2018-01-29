BRIEF-CAICA to fully acquire NCXX Solutions via stock swap

Jan 29 (Reuters) - CAICA Inc

* Says it will fully acquire 51 percent owned unit NCXX Solutions Inc., which is also 49 percent owned unit of NCXX Group Inc , via stock swap, effective March 1

* One share of NCXX Solutions Inc.’s stock will be exchanged with 705.63 shares of the company

* Says 4.2 million shares of the company’s stock will be exchanged

* NCXX Group Inc will decrease stake in NCXX Solutions Inc. to 0 percent from 49 percent after transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ixVLRN; goo.gl/EnkL48

