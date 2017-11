Oct 31 (Reuters) - CAICA Inc

* Says it will issue 34.8 million shares at the price of 67 yen per share to second biggest shareholder and payment date on Nov. 16

* Says second biggest shareholder will increased voting power in the co to 15 percent(53.5 million shares) from 5.8 percent (18.7 million shares), effective Nov. 16

