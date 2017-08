June 20 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy Plc

* Secures new licences in mexico bid round

* The licences are located in the Gulf of Mexico in the shallow water Sureste basin in water depths of 100-500 metres and ~50km offshore: Ø Block 7: ENI (45% operator), Cairn (30%), Citla (25%) Ø Block 9: Cairn (65% operator), Citla (35%)