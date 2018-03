March 6 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes Plc:

* CAIRN HOMES - FY OPERATING PROFIT (BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS) 15.0 MILLION EUR VERSUS 3.6 MILLION IN 2016

* CAIRN HOMES - POSITIVE OUTLOOK WITH CONTINUED SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN SALES, PROFIT AND CASH GENERATION OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

* CAIRN HOMES - GREATER DUBLIN AREA NEEDS AT LEAST 20,000 NEW HOMES PER ANNUM FOR THE NEXT TEN YEARS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)