March 8 (Reuters) - CAIRO FOR OIL AND SOAP CO:

* H1 NET LOSS EGP 21.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 628,610 YEAR AGO

* H1 NET REVENUE EGP 87.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 69.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2I8rM8O)