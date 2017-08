BRIEF-Caixabank H1 net profit up 31.6 pct YoY; upgrades guidance for NII and fees

July 28 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA:

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 2.35 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.04 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT 436 MILLION EUROS

* H1 NET PROFIT 839 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 638 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 1.20 BILLION EUROS

* NPLS 6.5 PERCENT AT END-JUNE

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO FULLY LOADED 11.5 PERCENT AT END-JUNE VERSUS 11.5 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (ROTE) 6.5 PERCENT AT END-JUNE

* BPI CONTRIBUTES 77 MILLION EUROS TO THE CAIXABANK GROUP'S EARNINGS IN THE PAST FIVE MONTHS

* GUIDANCE IN NII AND FEES UPGRADED TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH AFTER H1 PERFORMANCE

