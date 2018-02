Feb 2 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA:

* SEES 2018 FEES UP 3 PERCENT - 4 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 CORE REVENUES UP AROUND 4 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 RECURRENT COSTS UP AROUND 3 PERCENT

* SEES NET INTEREST INCOME RISING BY UP TO 3 PCT IN 2018