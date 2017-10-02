FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q1 loss per share $0.33
October 2, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in 17 days

BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q1 loss per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc:

* Cal-Maine Foods reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 sales $262.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - will not pay a dividend for q1 of fiscal 2018

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - “‍we do not expect any sustained improvement in pricing until we have a more stable supply and demand balance”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

