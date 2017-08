July 17 (Reuters) - CalAmp Corp

* CalAmp announces new chief financial officer

* Executive Kurtis J. Binder as company's executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Binder succeeds Rick Vitelle, whose planned retirement was announced on December 21, 2016

* CalAmp Corp - Binder was most recently chief financial officer of Vizio Inc