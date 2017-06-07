FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calatlantic Group announces secondary common stock offering
June 7, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Calatlantic Group announces secondary common stock offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Calatlantic Group Inc:

* Calatlantic Group Inc announces secondary common stock offering by MP CA Homes LLC and proposed repurchase of common stock

* Calatlantic Group Inc - offering by MP CA Homes of 10 million shares of aggregate 42.8 million shares of company's common stock held by selling stockholder​

* Calatlantic Group Inc - will not sell any shares in proposed common stock offering and will not receive any of proceeds from sale by MP CA Homes LLC​

* Calatlantic Group Inc - also entered agreement with selling stockholder to repurchase shares of co from selling stockholder in of up to $100 million​

* Calatlantic Group Inc - ‍company intends to fund share repurchase from cash on hand​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

