BRIEF-Calatlantic reports Q3 EPS of $0.75
November 8, 2017 / 10:05 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Calatlantic reports Q3 EPS of $0.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Calatlantic Group Inc

* Calatlantic group, inc. Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net new orders of 3,416, down 3%​

* Qtrly ‍home sale revenues of $1.5 billion, down 9%​

* Qtrly ‍3,380 new home deliveries, down 8%​

* Qtr end dollar value of homes in backlog increased 12% to $3.7 billion, or 7,570 homes, compared to $3.3 billion, or 7,307 homes​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $1.52 billion versus $1.67 billion ​

* Q3 revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

