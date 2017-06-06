FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q2 earnings per share $0.74
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 6, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q2 earnings per share $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Calavo Growers Inc:

* Calavo Growers Inc announces record fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $270.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $248.5 million

* Calavo growers inc says company reaffirms outlook for double-digit increase in 2017 revenues and gross margin and record EPS

* Calavo Growers - in near term, fiscal 2017 expect revenues to rise by more than 20 percent and higher year-over-year gross margin dollars

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.