July 10 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :

* Accident at blanket mine

* Announces a fatality at blanket mine in Zimbabwe in a mining-related accident on 7 July 2017

* Accident occurred in number 6 shaft area of mine; management notified minister of mines, mining development, inspector of mines