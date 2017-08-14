FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Caledonia Mining Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.189

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc -

* Caledonia mining corporation plc: results for the second quarter and first half of 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.189

* Remains on track to achieve the production target of 80,000 ounces by 2021 at its zimbabwean subsidiary, blanket mine

* Q2 gold produced 12,521 oz versus 12,510 oz last year

* Qtrly revenue $15.5 million versus $15.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share 6.1 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

