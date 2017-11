Nov 13 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc -

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results for the quarter and nine months to September 30, 2017

* ‍14,396 ounces of gold were produced in Q3 2017 - 7 percent more than Q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly earnings per share $‍0.29​

* Qtrly ‍revenue $18.2 million versus $17.6 million​