16 days ago
BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says it produced 12,522 ounces of gold in Q2
July 20, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says it produced 12,522 ounces of gold in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

* Caledonia mining corporation plc: q2 2017 production update

* Approximately 12,522 ounces of gold were produced during quarter

* Caledonia mining - gold produced for first half of 2017 was 25,316 ounces, an 8.5 per cent increase on 23,322 ounces produced in first half of 2016

* Maintains its' 2017 full year production guidance of between 52,000 ounces and 57,000 ounces

* Remains on track with progress towards its long-term target of 80,000 ounces by 2021

* Confident that will achieve revised production guidance for 2017 of between 52,000 and 57,000 ounces of gold

* Work on central shaft remains on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

