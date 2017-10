BRIEF-Calgon Carbon reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Calgon Carbon Corp

* Calgon Carbon announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 sales $153 million versus I/B/E/S view $151.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calgon Carbon Corp says on track to deliver expected synergies of at least $6.7 million for new business by 2019

* Calgon Carbon Corp - ‍ expect second half of 2017 to show improvement from first half in both total sales and profitability​

* Calgon Carbon Corp -expect full year growth in legacy business sales driven by improved demand for activated carbon segment products in North America​