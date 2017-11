BRIEF-CALIAN GROUP Q4 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd:

* CALIAN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.90 TO C$2.20

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE C$290 MILLION TO C$310 MILLION

* CALIAN GROUP LTD - ‍EXPECT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $290 MILLION TO $310 MILLION​

* CALIAN GROUP LTD - ‍QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* CALIAN GROUP LTD - ‍REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $72.3 MILLION, A 5% INCREASE FROM $68.8 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.44, REVENUE VIEW C$69.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: