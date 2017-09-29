BRIEF-Calian wins contracts for health services valued at up to $1 bln

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd

* Calian wins contracts for health services valued at up to $1 billion

* Calian Group Ltd - Re-won health care providers requirements (HCPR) contract for provision of health support services to Canadian Armed Forces​

* Calian Group Ltd - ‍Current contract with caf (HSSC) expires March 31, 2018​

* Calian Group Ltd - ‍HCPR contract has an initial term of four years with an initial value of $275 million​

* Calian - 2 additional contracts were awarded for provision of health support services to royal Canadian mounted police, veterans affairs Canada

* Calian Group Ltd - ‍HCPR contract has an option to extend for up to 8 additional years, with aggregate contract value for 12 years of up to $875 million​