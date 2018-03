March 5 (Reuters) - CALIDA HOLDING AG:

* FY ‍NET SALES WENT UP 2.6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 380.6 MILLION​

* FY ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED 18.0 PERCENT TO CHF 21.6 MILLION​

* FY ‍NET INCOME IMPROVED 14.3 PERCENT TO CHF 16.9 MILLION​

* ‍IS PROPOSING AN UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.80 PER SHARE​

‍EXPECT STABLE GROWTH IN SALES AND PROFITABILITY IN 2018​