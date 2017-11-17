FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-California Resources says ‍entered into $1.3 bln credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA and various lenders​
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 17, 2017 / 9:34 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-California Resources says ‍entered into $1.3 bln credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA and various lenders​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp

* California Resources - ‍entered into $1.3 billion credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company and various lenders​

* California Resources Corp says the ‍2017 term loans under the credit agreement mature on December 31, 2022​ - SEC Filing

* California Resources- proceeds of loans in credit agreement used to pay outstanding term loans&part of revolving loans in credit agreement as of Sept'14‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zJXIPD) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.