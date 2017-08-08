FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Calix Q2 loss per share $0.38
August 8, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Calix Q2 loss per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Calix Inc

* Calix reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.38

* Q2 revenue $126.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.7 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 10 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calix Inc sees Q3 2017 revenue $126.0 million - $130.0 million

* Calix inc sees Q3 2017 non-gaap net loss per share $0.27 - $0.21

* Calix inc - reiterating its prior guidance for full year 2017 revenue guidance projecting revenue growth of 10% or more relative to 2016

* Calix Inc - full-year 2017 non-gaap earnings guidance is revised, and company now expects to report lower 2017 non-gaap earnings relative to 2016

* Calix inc - estimates that gaap eps will be approximately $0.08 lower for q3 of 2017 and approximately $0.40 lower for full year 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $520.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $134.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

