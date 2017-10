Aug 4 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co:

* Callaway Golf says‍ on Aug 1, entered eighth amendment to second amended, restated loan and security agreement, dated as of Dec 22, 2011 - SEC filing​

* Callaway Golf Co says ‍eighth amendment provides for new first in, last out term loan credit facility of up to $60 million​