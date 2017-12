Dec 26 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co:

* CALLAWAY GOLF SAYS ON DEC 26, TOPGOLF ANNOUNCED IT COMPLETED PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN WHICH CO INVESTED ADDITIONAL $20.0 MILLION‍​ IN TOPGOLF - SEC FILING

* CALLAWAY GOLF - ‍AFTER INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED BY TOPGOLF ON DEC 26, CO ESTIMATES IT CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 14% OF TOPGOLF​