BRIEF-CallidusCloud Q2 ‍net loss per share $0.11​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Callidus Software Inc:

* CallidusCloud announces record second quarter revenue of $61.3 million

* Q2 revenue $61.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.9 million

* Sees FY revenue $245 million to $248 million

* Says ‍updates full year SAAS revenue guidance to $194.0 to $197.0 million, 28 to 30% growth rate​

* Qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.11​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 t‍otal revenue is expected to be between $61.7 million and $62.7 million​

* Says ‍Q3 GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $5.6 million and $6.2 million​

* Says ‍Q3 non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $5.0 million and $6.0 million​

* Says FY ‍GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $22.5 million and $24.0 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $244.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S