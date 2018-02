BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Co Provides Operations Update And 2018 Capital Budget

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co:

* CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

* CALLON PETROLEUM CO - ‍Q4 2017 PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 26.5 MBOE/D (79% OIL)​

* CALLON PETROLEUM CO - ‍Q4 2017 PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 26.5 MBOE/D (79% OIL)​

* CALLON PETROLEUM CO - OPERATIONAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $500 TO $540 MILLION

* CALLON PETROLEUM CO - ‍FORECAST 2018 PRODUCTION GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 30% TO 40%​

* CALLON PETROLEUM CO - EXPECT TO SPUD 47 TO 50 NET WELLS AND PLACE 43 TO 46 NET WELLS ON PRODUCTION IN 2018

* CALLON PETROLEUM-‍INCLEMENT WEATHER IN JAN RESULTED IN PRODUCTION CURTAILMENTS IN EXCESS OF HISTORICAL DOWNTIME ASSUMPTIONS IN DELAWARE, MIDLAND BASINS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: