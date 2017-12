Dec 4 (Reuters) - Calpine Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

* ‍ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $560 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 5.250% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT​

* CALPINE - ‍NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AS ADDITIONAL NOTES UNDER INDENTURE GOVERNING CALPINE CORP‘S 5.250% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 ISSUED ON MAY 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: